Dessert lovers, listen up! There is a brand new place in town ready and waiting to satisfy your sweet tooth. If you love ice cream, this could be your new hot spot. If you love pastries, the same could apply to you. If you want your ice cream AND pastry combined...this is your little slice of heaven!

Ice Cream & Pastry Combine At Crispy Cones

The concept behind Crispy Cones originated in Europe, with many pointing to the Czech republic as one of the more popular places for the new to the U.S. dessert. If the name sounds familiar, you probably saw the March 17th episode of Shark Tank during 2023's Season 14.

The Pastry Cone That Is The Base For Your New Favorite Dessert

There Is A HUGE Difference With Crispy Cones Pastry Base

Unlike donuts and many other pastries, The cone base at Crispy Cones is not fried...it's grilled in their special rotisserie boxes. As a result the cone is crispy on the outside and sturdy enough inside that it holds the ice cream without getting soggy (as you can see in the above photo).

I took advantage of an opportunity to try Crispy Cones on Burden Blvd in Pasco before they open this Friday (October 24th). I wasn't sure what to expect, but as an ice cream lover, I was pretty sure I was going to like it. It really unlike any ice cream treat I've ever had, and good enough to go back for more, and more.

I can't say enough about how good the pastry cone is. Glen, the owner, told me to come in one day and just try the cone by itself when it's warm. If you can eat the cone by itself as a dessert, that's impressive.

I Decided To Go Decadent With My Cone

I opted for vanilla ice cream with cookie dough pieces, peanut butter cups, and some caramel drizzle on top. The put some of the toppings at the base of the cone, then add some ice cream, followed by another layer of toppings dropped in. The top off the cone with more gourmet soft serve ice cream before hand adding more toppings and finishing it off with the caramel.

Now That's the Future of Ice Cream Cones

It was as good as it looks in that photo. You can eat it with a spork, the old fashioned way, or split the difference. It is something all ice cream lover should try at least once. Stop by for their grand opening this Friday and try one for yourself. You won't be disappointed. you can watch the full segment of Crispy Cones on that episode of Shark Tank below.