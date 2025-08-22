The idea behind a new snack chip is to create a sense of nostalgia, but when you hear what the flavor is, you might wonder how many people will have fond memories. To take it a step further, this will probably appeal more to guys than the ladies as I don;t recall too many members of the fairer sex overly willing to try this.

The company is based in the Netherlands, and while they have other flavors of corn chips like BBQ & Honey and Tangy Sriracha, the 'buzz' right now is around Rewind's latest offering designed to 'jolt' your memory back to the 90s.

I know plenty of guys who stuck their tongue on a 9-Volt battery back in the day. You did to see if it REALLY gave you a shock, and how much of one if it did. I stuck my tongue on a 9-Volt to find out the same thing. Once was plenty for me and most others. There was never a time when I thought.. y'know, that aftertaste on my tongue was delicious.

The folks at Rewind think completely different.

Introducing The 9-Volt Battery Tasting Corn Chip

You read that correctly, Rewind has created a corn chip that tastes like putting your tongue on a 9-Volt battery. The next thing you're asking after "Why?" is probably "How in the heck do you create THAT flavor?". Great question...here's is how Chef Mattias Larsson created the concoction.

It's a combination of citric acid, sodium bicarbonate and mineral salts that leaves a metallic taste and slight jolt (for lack of a better term) as putting the tip of your tongue on a Duracell. If you're wondering where you can rush out an buy them...you can't. Right now, they are only available to buy in the Netherlands with expansion into other European markets coming soon.

Just Because You Can't Buy Them Doesn't Mean You Can't Get Them!

The company assures the public the chips are completely safe to eat and contain no actual battery components. Rewind is offering free samples of the chips through their Instagram page @rewindchips_NL. Then you wait to find out if you're selected to receive one. It might be worth getting a bag just to prove they actually existed at one time. One brave soul did a YouTube reel trying the chips so you can see what you might be in for.