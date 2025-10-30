A local dentist office has an incentive for kids to cash in their Halloween candy for some pocket money and the satisfaction of helping others in our community. It's no secret the effects candy has on our teeth, and it's something we pay closer attention to with kids.

There's No Bigger Candy Holiday Than Halloween

Haley Phelps/Unsplash

When the kids are done knocking on neighbor's doors tomorrow night, ask them if they would like to turn that haul into cold hard cash with Desert Sage Dental. The dentists, located off W 24th in Kennewick, are hosting a candy buy back drive from November 3rd through November 7th.

Photo Mike McDonnal

Doctors Anderson, Zentz, and Ong will pay kids one dollar for each pound of candy they bring in next Monday until the end of business next Friday.

Desert Sage Dental will then take all the candy collected and donate it to the Union Gospel Mission in Pasco. This can be the best of both worlds for kids this Halloween. They get to pick the best candy from trick or treating, then take the rest over to Desert Sage Dental and get paid for the rest.

It also provides a sweet treat for those using the services provided by the Union Gospel Mission. Just look over the flyer below for all the info and Happy Halloween!

Flyer Courtesy Desert Sage Dental