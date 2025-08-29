The area is known to Tri-Cities residents by a number of names. Those who have live in Richland for a long time refer to it as "The Greenway". Others (like me) know the area where shops and restaurants are grouped together simply as Lee Boulevard. Officially, it is known as the Richland Parkway and it has a brand new tenant that's sure to attract plenty of traffic.

Solar Spirits is celebrating their Grand Opening weekend as they officially relocate their tasting room from Robertson Drive by the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, to a more centralized location. Up until yesterday's official ribbon cutting, the tasting room and the distillery shared the same building on Robertson Drive.

The craft creating will still happen off the Bypass Highway while the tasting of the finished product is now a closer drive for most in the area. You'll also be able to enjoy some food off their menu while sipping a cocktail (or two).

Solar Spirits Is Unique

You may not know this, but Solar Spirits is more than just their name. It's also part of the distilling process. Solar Spirits uses solar power to generate heat and electricity at their processing facility.

They have a variety of offering from their multiple flavors of vodka, to their Gins and single malt whiskey (which will be a must try for yours truly). Since they are celebrating all weekend long, if you are a lover of spirits you might want to swing by and check it out.

