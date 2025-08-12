The Tri-Cities welcomed it's first Chick-fil-A restaurant almost two months ago. To say it's been busy is an understatement. They could use an additional two drive thru lanes to keep up with the early demand. As Kennewick residents are just getting used to more traffic on Canal Drive, there are changes coming that could make that traffic heavier.

If you're one of those people that has to try everything on the menu, you better hurry up as the menu will be changing at the Kennewick Chick-fil-A. Starting next week some new items will be on the menu as some current items will be winding down their availability. Limited time offerings have become a staple in fast food, like the peach themed drinks the king of chicken is currently offering.

The new items coming on August 18th will be a combination of limited time offerings along with a test sandwich that will now be a permanent part of the menu due to massive customer demand. Let's begin with the latest seasonal offerings.

The Cherry Berry Drink Lineup

Cherry Berry & Sprite is a mix of Sprite with cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors

Cherry Berry Lemonade is a mix of Chick-fil-A's popular Lemonade with cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors

Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade combines their Icedream dessert and Chick-fil-A Lemonade with cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors

Cherry Berry Sunjoy is Sweetened Iced Tea and Lemonade mixed with cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors

Cherry Berry Sprite is the first seasonal soda Chick-fil-A has introduced. The new permanent sandwiches should make the mouths of all chicken fans water.

The Pretzel Chicken Club Hits Menus For Good

Imagine your choice of grilled, spicy, or original chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon in between a pretzel bun. Throw in a side of creamy Dijon mustard sauce and that is what you'll be able to order this coming Monday. You've got your drink and your sandwich, now for your side.

New Waffle Chips Are Also Coming

It's the flavor of the famous waffle fries as a potato chip. The new waffle chips are a new permanent side option and will be available in original flavor (with sea salt) and the smoky, tangy Chick-fil-a sauce flavor.