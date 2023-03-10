5 Super Fun THINGS TO DO IN LEAVENWORTH Washington
Eastern European Fun Inside This Enclave in Washington State
Let’s say you live in Washington and finally get a chance to take some much-needed vacation time but you don’t really know where you want to go. You could hop on a plane and fly away OR you could take a luxurious road trip to Leavenworth and have a little Eastern European fun right here in Washington state.
If you are new to Washington, Leavenworth has a lot of shops, breweries, wineries, eateries, and super fun activities to explore with a Bavarian theme. Even if you have lived in Washington for a while, you may not have really explored Leavenworth. Here's five things to do in Leavenworth. All of them are family-friendly, but you certainly don’t need to have any kids to enjoy them. Plenty of kid-free people visit Leavenworth every day of the week for a quick getaway, either traveling solo, with the kids, or with groups of friends.
1 . Visit the Nutcracker Museum
735 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826
The Nutcracker Museum has ornaments, books, gift cards, collectibles, smokers, and a gift shop. Grab some souvenirs for you and your family and friends.
2 . Go Horseback Riding or Ziplining at Mountain Springs Lodge
19115 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, WA 98826
You can ride horses on the mountain trails, zipline, go fly fishing, ride snowmobiles, or take a snowy sleigh ride during the winter.
3 . Experience Outdoor Theater at Leavenworth Summer Theater
928 Pine St, Leavenworth, WA 98826
This spring and summer season, the Leavenworth Summer Theater is putting on The Sound of Music (July thru September dates), The Drowsy Chaperone (August and September dates), and Cinderella (July and August dates).
4 . Eat a Bratwurst and Drink a Pint at München Haus
709 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826
WHAT TO TRY: The Dirtyface Beer Wurst with Beecher’s Cheese add on, and one of the imported German beers
5 . Try some gingerbread cookies at The Gingerbread Factory
829 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826
If you try any of the gingerbread cookies (like the Sugar Soft Iced cookies pictured below) and want to order some after your trip, you can order some here (Note: They have a minimum shipping order of $75).
Enjoy your next trip to Leavenworth, aka “Christmastown!”
