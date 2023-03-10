Eastern European Fun Inside This Enclave in Washington State

Let’s say you live in Washington and finally get a chance to take some much-needed vacation time but you don’t really know where you want to go. You could hop on a plane and fly away OR you could take a luxurious road trip to Leavenworth and have a little Eastern European fun right here in Washington state.

If you are new to Washington, Leavenworth has a lot of shops, breweries, wineries, eateries, and super fun activities to explore with a Bavarian theme. Even if you have lived in Washington for a while, you may not have really explored Leavenworth. Here's five things to do in Leavenworth. All of them are family-friendly, but you certainly don’t need to have any kids to enjoy them. Plenty of kid-free people visit Leavenworth every day of the week for a quick getaway, either traveling solo, with the kids, or with groups of friends.

5 Super Fun THINGS TO DO IN LEAVENWORTH Washington

735 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826

The Nutcracker Museum has ornaments, books, gift cards, collectibles, smokers, and a gift shop. Grab some souvenirs for you and your family and friends.

Nutcracker Museum in Leavenworth WA Nutcracker Museum via Google Maps loading...

19115 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, WA 98826

You can ride horses on the mountain trails, zipline, go fly fishing, ride snowmobiles, or take a snowy sleigh ride during the winter.

Horseback Riding at Mountain Springs Lodge in Leavenworth WA Mountain Springs Lodge via Google Maps loading...

Ziplining at Mountain Springs Lodge in Leavenworth WA Mountain Springs Lodge via Google Maps loading...

928 Pine St, Leavenworth, WA 98826

This spring and summer season, the Leavenworth Summer Theater is putting on The Sound of Music (July thru September dates), The Drowsy Chaperone (August and September dates), and Cinderella (July and August dates).

Leavenworth Summer Theater Leavenworth Summer Theater via Facebook loading...

709 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826

WHAT TO TRY: The Dirtyface Beer Wurst with Beecher’s Cheese add on, and one of the imported German beers

München Haus in Leavenworth WA Google Maps loading...

München Haus in Leavenworth WA München Haus via Google Maps loading...

829 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826

If you try any of the gingerbread cookies (like the Sugar Soft Iced cookies pictured below) and want to order some after your trip, you can order some here (Note: They have a minimum shipping order of $75).

Gingerbread Factory in Leavenworth WA Google Maps loading...

Sugar Soft Iced Gingerbread Cookies from Gingerbread Factory in Leavenworth, WA Sugar Soft Iced Gingerbread Cookies via gingerbreadfactory.com loading...

Enjoy your next trip to Leavenworth, aka “Christmastown!”

