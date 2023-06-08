What essential lessons can you learn living in Washington state? I’ve narrowed it down to 10 but there are so many more things we can think of. For me, the biggest lesson I’ve learned is that Washington is actually a hip, trendy, and fun place to live, especially if you are living in one of the bigger cities like Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma. Even if you don’t live in those cities, being in close proximity helps keep small Washington towns like Yakima, Pasco, Kirkland, and Ellensburg on the edge of the latest technology and more upscale amenities found in the big cities.

I love living in the Pacific Northwest because I get to look out my window and see mountains and mountain ranges. The air out here seems fresher. I’m close-ish to the Pacific Ocean and vast gorgeous lakes. I don’t live too far away from ferries that can take me to peaceful quiet towns located on islands. We also have some awesome major sports teams to cheer on, like the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Storm, and the latest big thing, the Seattle Kraken!

10 Essential Lessons You’ll Learn Living in Washington State

1.

Wildfires is the 5th Weather Season.

Ask any Gen Xer why there are so many wildfires these days and they'll probably tell you it has something to do with the ozone layer.

2.

Coffee is Life!

There’s a coffee stand on just about every corner on the block in Washington state!

3.

It’s only super rainy on the West side of the state.

P.S. Only TOURISTS use umbrellas in Seattle when it rains

4.

We love BEER.

We love it so much because at least 75% of the country’s hops are grown in Central Washington. Beer fests are a huge deal in Washington state!

5.

We are an outdoor lifestyle kind of people.

We can be found outside in the elements, whether we are skiing, snowboarding, ATVs, boating, fishing, snowshoeing, or hiking throughout the year.

6.

The state is politically split between the West side of the state and the Rest side of the state.

There are pockets of “blue” spread around the rest of the state. We are not afraid to protest in the streets for causes we believe in.

7.

We are serious about our wine.

There are so many wineries here, Washington is divided into wine regions.

8.

Weed is legal here.

Marijuana is legal, including various strains of CBD, edibles, gummies, and tinctures.

9.

We recognize and honor our indigenous tribes.

You might here board meetings and community events begin proudly with a Land Acknowledgement. Pow Wows are sacred and fun family events held by different tribes here in Washington.

10.

We love going to outdoor festivals.

Watershed and Sasquatch at The Gorge, the Capitol Hill Block Party, Hoopfest in Spokane, TacoFest in Yakima, Bumbershoot in Seattle, the Solstice Parade in Fremont, Washington’s largest state fair in Puyallup, Oktoberfest in Leavenworth, the Tulip Festival in Mount Vernon, and summer concert series events at Chateau St. Michelle and Maryhill Winery in Woodinville.

If you plan on living in Washington state for a while, get used to these 10 essential lessons you'll need to learn quickly in order to live your best life (and fit in like a local)! Ha.

