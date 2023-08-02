TL;DR Version :

Washington's 5 hottest family-friendly country clubs revealed!

Discover some of the most affordable and the most exclusive country clubs in Washington state.

Ballers on NO Budget

Rich people like to hang out with other rich people, hence the creation of country clubs. They like the feeling of belonging to an exclusive club that is hard for common folk to get into. Country clubs are also a nice getaway space for the wealthier types who love to play golf and tennis together.

5 Family-Friendly Country and Golf Clubs in WA Canva loading...

As you can imagine, getting membership to a country club in Washington is not for the cheap at heart, or for broke people. Most country clubs are private and you can only get a membership if you are recommended by a current member. Sometimes, not even that will get you a membership; you’ll still have to be approved to join, either by a board of directors or all of the country club’s members.

Keep reading to discover 5 of the best family-friendly country clubs in Washington state.

THE MOST EXCLUSIVE COUNTRY CLUB IN WASHINGTON STATE

Tacoma Country and Golf Club, located in Lakewood, is the oldest country club in all of Washington state. It was founded in 1894. The most exclusive country club in Washington, however, goes to the Seattle Golf Club, where it’s a who-you-know kind of world. Word on the gossip street is that once you’ve been invited into the Seattle Golf Club, the initiation fees are in the hundreds of thousands.

“Membership at the Seattle Golf Club is by invitation only through the sponsorship of Active members.” - Seattle Golf Club

THE MOST AFFORDABLE COUNTRY CLUB IN WASHINGTON STATE

If you want to seek out the most affordable country club in Washington, head over the mountain passes to the chill and laid back Yakima Country Club. It costs $1,000 to join and the monthly dues are $250.

Yakima Country Club Google Street View loading...

THE MOST FAMILY-FRIENDLY COUNTRY CLUB IN WASHINGTON STATE

There is a tie for the most family-friendly country club in Washington. Mercerwood Shore Club in Mercer Island: There is a pool, a playground, and a tennis court. The club also offers a variety of family-friendly activities, such as movie nights and game nights.

Mercerwood Shore Club in Mercer Island, WA Mercerwood Shore Club via Google Street View loading...

Yakima Country Club returns to our country club lists as one of the most friendliest private clubs for families to join.

“Founded in 1916 with the focus of blending together two strong, yet simple, foundations: family fun and a really great game of golf.” - Yakima Country Club

Other Exclusive Country Clubs in WA State

5 Family-Friendly Country Clubs in WA State

Whether you want to experience the luxury lifestyle or just want an exclusive place to play golf, tennis, or throw parties for your fabulous friends, there is bound to be a country club in Washington that is a good fit for you.

