Par-Tee Like a Boss: Washington’s 5 Best Family-Friendly Country Clubs
TL;DR Version:
Washington's 5 hottest family-friendly country clubs revealed!
Discover some of the most affordable and the most exclusive country clubs in Washington state.
Ballers on NO Budget
Rich people like to hang out with other rich people, hence the creation of country clubs. They like the feeling of belonging to an exclusive club that is hard for common folk to get into. Country clubs are also a nice getaway space for the wealthier types who love to play golf and tennis together.
As you can imagine, getting membership to a country club in Washington is not for the cheap at heart, or for broke people. Most country clubs are private and you can only get a membership if you are recommended by a current member. Sometimes, not even that will get you a membership; you’ll still have to be approved to join, either by a board of directors or all of the country club’s members.
Keep reading to discover 5 of the best family-friendly country clubs in Washington state.
THE MOST EXCLUSIVE COUNTRY CLUB IN WASHINGTON STATE
Tacoma Country and Golf Club, located in Lakewood, is the oldest country club in all of Washington state. It was founded in 1894. The most exclusive country club in Washington, however, goes to the Seattle Golf Club, where it’s a who-you-know kind of world. Word on the gossip street is that once you’ve been invited into the Seattle Golf Club, the initiation fees are in the hundreds of thousands.
“Membership at the Seattle Golf Club is by invitation only through the sponsorship of Active members.” - Seattle Golf Club
THE MOST AFFORDABLE COUNTRY CLUB IN WASHINGTON STATE
If you want to seek out the most affordable country club in Washington, head over the mountain passes to the chill and laid back Yakima Country Club. It costs $1,000 to join and the monthly dues are $250.
THE MOST FAMILY-FRIENDLY COUNTRY CLUB IN WASHINGTON STATE
There is a tie for the most family-friendly country club in Washington. Mercerwood Shore Club in Mercer Island: There is a pool, a playground, and a tennis court. The club also offers a variety of family-friendly activities, such as movie nights and game nights.
Yakima Country Club returns to our country club lists as one of the most friendliest private clubs for families to join.
“Founded in 1916 with the focus of blending together two strong, yet simple, foundations: family fun and a really great game of golf.” - Yakima Country Club
Other Exclusive Country Clubs in WA State
The Golf Club at Newcastle in Newcastle
Glendale Country Club in Bellevue
Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood
Overlake Golf and Country Club in Medina
Walla Walla Country Club in Walla Walla
Mill Creek Country Club in Mill Creek
Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish
Sand Point Country Club in Seattle
@kmacbirdies 🌲🌲🌲Let the big dog eat💣💣💣 #golf #golftiktok #tincup #sahalee #sahaleecountryclub #golfpro #whattrees #seattlegolf #washingtongolf ♬ original sound - Bryson DeChambeau
5 Family-Friendly Country Clubs in WA State
Whether you want to experience the luxury lifestyle or just want an exclusive place to play golf, tennis, or throw parties for your fabulous friends, there is bound to be a country club in Washington that is a good fit for you.
Report a typo or correction
Got a news tip? Email us here.
WHAT TO READ NEXT:
One of the Most Filmed Movie Locations in the World Is in Oregon
10 Essential Lessons You’ll Learn Living in Washington State
The Most Beautiful Town in Washington State
3 Types of Weapons You Cannot Legally Own in Washington State