When I was in middle school, we had to pick a state to do a report on. I didn’t get my first choice: California. I didn’t get any of my choices, actually. I ended up getting assigned the state of Washington. I remember writing a courteous letter to the Visitors Bureau (in cursive, mind you), and they sent me back a bunch of brochures. I don’t remember which brochures they sent me, but I am sure they included ones about the 5 most popular landmarks in Washington state.

1.

Space Needle

FUN FACT ABOUT THE SPACE NEEDLE:

Built for the World’s Fair in 1962, the Space Needle today is now privately owned. The Wright Family owns it and it is managed by the Space Needle Holding Corporation. It is the #1 Instagrammable spot in Seattle. People love to take selfies and ooh and ahh when they see it from the I-5 freeway.

2.

Mount Rainier

FUN FACT ABOUT MOUNT RAINIER:

When was the last time Washington’s biggest mountain, Mount Rainier, erupted? Oh, about 1,000 years ago in 1450. I’ve heard that there’s a 1% chance of it erupting anytime soon for the next 100 years or so.

3.

Olympic National Park

FUN FACT ABOUT THE OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK:

There are four (4) rainforests located in Olympic National Park. They are the Hoh Rain Forest, Quinault Rain Forest, Queets Rain Forest, and the Sol Duc Rain Forest.

4.

North Cascades National Park

FUN FACT ABOUT THE NORTH CASCADES NATIONAL PARK:

North Cascades National Park makes Washington the mainland state with the most glaciers. There are over 300 glaciers that have been counted within Washington state.

5.

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)

Museum of Modern Pop Culture in Seattle Museum of Modern Pop Culture via Google Maps loading...

FUN FACT ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF POP CULTURE:

Would you consider The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) a landmark? Abso-freakin’-lutely! The architecture alone makes it a unique tourist attraction. It is a landmark you can’t find anywhere else in the world!

These are just five of the many extraordinary landmarks in Washington state. There are many other treasures to discover for yourself, including Snoqualmie Falls, the Chihuly Glass Museum in Tacoma, The Teapot Dome Gas Station in Zillah, and so many more!

