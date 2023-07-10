Kids 12 and under are among the luckiest population in the Pacific Northwest. They get to enjoy so many activities and events for free. My idea of a free kids activity is visiting a local public library, but my 12-year-old daughter, Willow, says she wants to go on a road trip. I’ve been thinking about us taking a family trip to visit Oregon and finding free options for fun is a must!

The free admission for kids at these Oregon area places sure do come in handy if you are on a limited budget, like me. I wish I had known some of these free admission places about 12 years ago when I had my child, ha! I’m still happy to pass along the savings secret to you.

Did You Know About These Free Kids Admission Places in Oregon?

1.

Portland Rose Garden in Portland, OR.

There’s even a free shuttle you can take. Everybody’s free to get into the rose garden!

2.

Great Oregon Steam-Up in Brooks, OR.

Kids 12 and Under are free. The event runs during the last weekend of July and first weekend of August, July 29–30 and August 5–6, and note: there is a small charge for parking.

3.

Englewood Forest Festival in Salem, OR.

The event is free for everyone! Event organizers say come prepared for “a day of art, music, dance, environmental education, wonder, and discovery.”

4.

55th Annual Corn Festival in Aumsville, OR.

The theme is “Hot Buttered Nights”. Expect some live country music bands, a parade, family games, and lots of corn for sale on Saturday, August 19th.

5.

Kids Bowl Free in Various Oregon Locations.

Click below to see each of the “free bowl” locations for kids ages 17 and under for the following cities:

Albany, Dallas, Hillsboro, La Pine, North Bend, Silverton, Astoria, Forest Grove, Keizer, Madras, Ontario, St. Helens, Beaverton, Gresham, Klamath Falls, Medford, Portland, Tigard, Bend/Sun River, Hermiston, La Grande, Roseburg, and Milwaukie.

6.

Free Portland Pool Swim Days in Portland, OR.

If you are visiting Portland this summer and looking for something free to do with your kid, they could swim for free practically every day of the week (except Fridays). That’s cool to know! Here’s the list of free swim days and times.

7.

Music in the Park in Portland, OR.

The Reser is hosting free concerts for Youth and their families at two upcoming events in July. There are morning and evening performances available.

Whether you live in Washington, California, or Oregon, it’s worth the drive to visit these places with your kids for some good family bonding time. Have fun visiting Oregon!

