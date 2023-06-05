The Most Beautiful Town in Washington State
Have You Been to the Most Beautiful Town in Washington?
It is so hard to pick the prettiest town in Washington state because there are so many. Besides the obvious gorgeous cities of Friday Harbor, Poulsbo, and Leavenworth, I decided to look for that one hidden gem of a city that takes my breath away. I found it--it's right there tucked away in the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. Have you been there before?
STRAIGHT OUTTA STEHEKIN
My "most beautiful town in Washington" award goes to Stehekin, Chelan County. It was a toss up between the city of Union, where the Puget Sound weaves a quiet coastal interlude along the shores of the Alderbrook Resort. Since that area is secluded and not accessible to the public, I went with a town that is available to all.
Last I heard, only 75 people are registered as permanent residents of Stehekin, but many tourists pass through here for the outdoor activities and for the ambiance to relax whilst on vacations.
7 Things to Do in Stehekin, Washington’s Most Beautiful Town
1.
Visit the old log cabin schoolhouse
2.
Rent a bike to ride around
3.
Park your boat in the marina dock
4.
Camp nearby at the Lakeview Campground
5.
Take the hiking trail at Lakeshore Trailhead
6.
Visit the gorgeous Rainbow Falls waterfall
7.
Take a 50-minute tour on the Red Bus shuttle.
@rae.abby Add it to your summer bucket list. #stehekin #stehekinwa #washington #lakechelan #centralwa #northcascades #pnw #chelan ♬ Clairvoyant - MISOGI
Got a news tip? Email us here.
POPULAR STORIES TRENDING NOW:
- 9 Slang Words Californians Say People, Like, Totally Use in WA
- This Aberdeen Bartender Was One of WA's Creepiest Serial Killers
- This Is the #1 Deadliest Roadway and Highway in WA State
- 10 Easiest Ways We Can Tell You Are From Definitely from Oregon
- Top 20 Most Favorite Restaurants That Spokane Locals Love
- Tiny Tacoma Diner Makes List for Best Breakfasts in the Nation