Have You Been to the Most Beautiful Town in Washington?

It is so hard to pick the prettiest town in Washington state because there are so many. Besides the obvious gorgeous cities of Friday Harbor, Poulsbo, and Leavenworth, I decided to look for that one hidden gem of a city that takes my breath away. I found it--it's right there tucked away in the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. Have you been there before?

STRAIGHT OUTTA STEHEKIN

Stehekin, WA Google Maps loading...

My "most beautiful town in Washington" award goes to Stehekin, Chelan County. It was a toss up between the city of Union, where the Puget Sound weaves a quiet coastal interlude along the shores of the Alderbrook Resort. Since that area is secluded and not accessible to the public, I went with a town that is available to all.

Welcome to Stehekin WA rae.abby via tiktok loading...

Last I heard, only 75 people are registered as permanent residents of Stehekin, but many tourists pass through here for the outdoor activities and for the ambiance to relax whilst on vacations.

7 Things to Do in Stehekin, Washington’s Most Beautiful Town

Bridge in Stehekin WA rae.abby via tiktok loading...

1.

Visit the old log cabin schoolhouse

Old Stehekin Schoolhouse rae.abby via tiktok loading...

2.

Rent a bike to ride around

3.

Park your boat in the marina dock

Stehekin WA marina rae.abby via tiktok loading...

Marina dock at Stehekin rae.abby via tiktok loading...

4.

Camp nearby at the Lakeview Campground

5.

Take the hiking trail at Lakeshore Trailhead

6.

Visit the gorgeous Rainbow Falls waterfall

Rainbow Falls waterfall in Stehekin WA rae.abby via tiktok loading...

7.

Take a 50-minute tour on the Red Bus shuttle.

