Are you looking for a no-hassle getaway?

Sometimes, just getting away to unwind is necessary for one to find inner peace.

If you want to lounge around with friendly llamas and sheep, this is your paradise.

This Airbnb is titled the Queen Llama Room at Arcadia Farm. It's located 1 mile from downtown Port Angeles.

A llama and a sheep looking in the window of a bedroom

The property offers a private room with a queen bed, locking doors, wireless internet, an independent thermostat, a dresser, a closet, and fresh clean sheets and towels. It shares a bathroom with one other guest room, with two other upstairs bathrooms also available.

There's an outdoor hot tub, several ponds, a cedar sauna, decks, a fire pit, beautiful views, a shared kitchen, and a dining area. There are several living areas open for guests, too.

Love animals? You're in the right place.

What's also great is that, as the host explains, "The llama and sheep pasture is connected to the room window, so you can feed them by hand through the window if you like!"

The property is pet-friendly, and several dogs are on site, along with sheep, dwarf goats, llamas, barn cats, chickens, ducks, and even a turkey and peacock.

NOTE: Gail, the host of the Airbnb, says "The kitchen is shared, we are a vegetarian house hold and while you are free to eat meat I ask that you don’t cook it in our kitchen." Please respect this rule and plan in advance for your trip.

For more information and to book this Airbnb, click here. In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see how beautiful this place is!

