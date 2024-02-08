Naches Nirvana: Your Affordable Ticket to Relaxation and Renewal
When it comes to affordability, you can't beat this perfect family getaway!
This Airbnb property is located in Naches and can accommodate 6 people. And it's pet-friendly. Today the place rents for a steal of $143 a night. It's steps away from the Naches River, so there are lots of opportunities for fishing, hiking, rafting, and hunting.
Of course, there's the star of the show, the hot tub!
Get away from it all and find solace in this steal of a rental. The reviews are fantastic!
Our first time staying on the west side of White Pass and we loved it! So easy to get to from the Seattle area via I-90>I-82>HWY-410. The cabin is cozy and has great amenities on site. We played games each night that were available and cooked both mornings in the darling kitchen. Beds were comfortable with clean linens and the shower was cool with the window ceiling. We loved it so much we plan to rebook again for this summer! - Julie
Peaceful and perfect! We can’t wait to come back to this gem. Wonderful cabin for a quiet getaway. We loved all the options for games and the hot tub was a treat. - Melanie
Beautiful space! This was exactly what I wanted for a quick vacay spot. .away from the city, surrounded by trees, relaxing jacuzzi, very private, comfortable bed & also loved the shower :) Overall lay out was better than expected really. Definitely would book again. - Heather
You may want to make arrangements today because it's obvious this place will be pretty popular this summer. It's cabin living at its finest with on-site trail access, a private hot tub, and on-site wildlife viewing. The rental has a smart TV, wifi, great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a wood-burning fireplace, a foosball table, and more! See for yourself.
Relaxation & Rejuvenation Await You at Remote Paradise in Naches, WA
