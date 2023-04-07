Man Accused of Shooting Pasco Police Officer Formally Charged

(Richland, WA) -- A man accused of shooting an approaching Pasco Police Officer during a traffic stop at one convenience store off Highway 395 and West Court Street has been charged in connection with that, and a high speed chase that happened soon after. It was back on Friday, March 24 when David Ramos-Galvez fired upon the approaching officer, then led police on a chase that ended at Road 64 and Argent Road. Ramos-Galvez was brought into custody after he was shot by a responding Benton County Sheriff's Deputy. The Franklin County Prosecutor has filed charges and issued warrants for two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree (RCW 9A.28.020(1) and (A.32.030(1)(a) and one count of Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle (RCW 46.61.024)

Warrants were issued in the case because Ramos-Galvez remains out of jail and in a local hospital for treatment after he was shot. SIU says he's in stable condition. It's expected Ramos-Galvez will be taken to jail when he is medically cleared.

This remains an on-going SIU investigation. Anyone with more information related to this incident are asked to contact one of the SIU sergeants listed

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Steven Warren – swarren@franklincountywa.gov – 509-792-4324

Richland Police Department Detective Sergeant John Raby – jraby@ci.richland.wa.us – 509-942-7713