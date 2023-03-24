Pasco Police Officer Shot, Getaway Chase Ends in Gunfire

(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police say an officer was hit by gunfire Friday morning at a Circle K Convenience Store off Road 32 and West Court Street at 5:49am. Police say this began as a report of a reckless driver. The officer got out of his car and was shot as he approached. The officer was able to broadcast "shots fired" as the suspect fled.

It was around this time that 9-1-1 Dispatch began getting calls the Pasco officer had been hit and the suspect was trying to get away. Other police and local sheriff's departments began to search for the suspect. They located him a short time later and began to chase him when the suspect's car refused to stop. It was at Road 64 and Argent that a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a shooting that resulted in the end of the pursuit.

The suspect was taken into custody and was first transported to a local hospital. The Pasco officer hit is receiving medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

At a press briefing at Pasco Police Headquarters, authorities told reporters they did not think there were any other suspects or specific threats to the public.

Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation.