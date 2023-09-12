International Park(ing) Day in Pasco

Pasco will temporarily transform their downtown parking and public areas into social spaces like mini parks for International Park(ing) Day On Friday, September 15th, from 5-8 PM.

Started in 2005, International Park(ing) Day is part of a global initiative to temporarily transform public spaces creatively to enhance community engagement and building.

The space along 4th Avenue beside Peanuts Park in downtown Pasco will be converted for International Park(ing) Day. The area will have local food vendors with table and chair seating for nearly 40 people and overflow bench seating in the park.

“As Pasco looks to highlight our downtown area and add future “parklets” and “streeteries” to expand downtown dining opportunities, we wanted to start with an initial event that converted parking spaces for dining and entertainment,” said Jon Funar, City of Pasco Communications Program Manager.