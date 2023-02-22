Shots Fired Inside a Kennewick Home Leads To a SWAT Standoff

(Kennewick, WA) -- Police departments from Kennewick and Pasco and Sheriff's Departments from both Benton and Franklin descended on a home in Kennewick off Underwood Street and West Kennewick Avenue this morning. That's near Highway 395 and Columbia Drive. This after authorities say someone inside the home opened fire with his pistol. No one was hit but the homeowners the suspect was staying with called the police.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and were able to get the homeowners safely out of the home. At first, police say, they did not want to leave because they were concerned for the suspect's, said to be a friend of theirs, well-being. But ultimately they chose to leave the residence.

As a precaution, the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team was called to the scene. Police began to negotiate with the suspect and he ultimately surrendered without incident. The suspect, said to be a 33-year-old man, was taken to jail. He was not supposed to be in possession of a weapon. He's now charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. The suspect, who has not been identified is in the Benton County Jail.

