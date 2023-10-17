Breaking News: SWAT Responds to Incident in Kennewick, Southridge High School in Non-Critical Lockdown

Update

Three people are dead in Kennewick after a SWAT Standoff on Tuesday.

A missing persons report led police to a house on South Dawes Street. Kennewick PD says that when detectives could enter, they found the bodies of the two missing adults and their son.

The Washington State Patrol will now handle the case as a homicide.

Original Report

Kennewick Police and SWAT are involved in a standoff at a house in South Kennewick.

Today, a missing persons report led officers to a house on South Dawes Street, which they believed to be occupied, and a standoff ensued.

Officers closed South Dawes Street, and neighbors were told to evacuate. Southridge High School was placed under a non-critical lockdown.