Two Arrested After SWAT Call-Out in Richland

(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department says two people are in custody after SWAT had to be called out to a neighborhood around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say two wanted individuals entered a home off the 1000 Block of Sanford, near Swift Blvd. SWAT arrived and set up an containment line, with police taking two into custody. They then searched the home with a warrant. One of the arrested may be linked to an active Kennewick Police investigation.