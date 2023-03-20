Richland Police Need Your Help to Find 40-Year-Old Missing Person

Richland Police are asking for your help to find a missing man.

40-year old Jaime Barajas was reported missing over the weekend by his family. Jaime was last seen at noon on Saturday. He wandered away from his family at Safeway on George Washington Way in Richland.

Jaime has a disability resulting from a traumatic brain injury. He cannot tell people how to get him home.

Jaime Barajas is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 190 lbs. Due to his TBI, Jaime's left eye droops. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and a gray long-sleeved shirt.

If you have ANY information on the whereabouts of Jaime Barajas, you're asked to contact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

