Double Stabbing Turns Deadly in Richland

(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department says they responded to a call of a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning off Cosmic Lane and Spengler Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims, both a female and a male. Both were rushed to the hospital where the female victim died. The male victim is said to be in stable condition and is getting medical attention.

The Apparent Suspect was Also at the Scene

RPD says the person responsible for the stabbing was also at the crime scene when they arrived. That individual has not yet been identified but has been taken into custody while authorities sort this out. They do say it's a homicide investigation.