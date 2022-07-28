Suspicious Device Found Under Duportail Bridge

Get our free mobile app

(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department says they responded to the Duportail Bridge Thursday morning after someone reported a suspicious package underneath the crossing. This happened around 7:53am when someone told police they saw a cylinder wrapped in duct tape with a long fuse attached to it. Bomb squad was called out to the scene and rendered the device safe.

attachment-Bomb Squad-RPD loading...

RPD: Never handle this yourself

The Richland Police Department says it's never a good idea to deal with these kinds of cases by yourself. The department reminds the public that explosive devices can be dangerous and should not be dealt with by anyone who has not been trained. Rather, you need to call 9-1-1. No word on suspects at this time, or if the device was actually a bomb. There's also no word on any suspects at this time.