Richland Bomb Squad Helps in Walla Walla Bomb Threat

(Walla Walla, WA) -- Richland Police Bomb Squad was called out to help after a suspicious device was discovered on campus at Whitman College Monday. The school says the object was found near the Reid Campus Center. It looked to be a type of explosive resting on a ledge outside of the building Authorities evacuated the area around the device. RPD's bomb squad responded and an expert determined it was not explosive after all. The area was reopened. It's not clear what the device was.