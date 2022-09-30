Suspicious Package Found at Walla Walla Police

(Walla Walla, WA) --A suspicious package found outside of Walla Walla Police Headquarters forced the shut down of it's lobby Friday morning. Authorities say this happened around 8:00am when an officer found a package on a mailbox just off the public lobby entrance. After further examination, the Richland Police Bomb Squad was called in to take a closer look.

Upon Further Examination...

The found no explosive element but it was said to be strange. Sgt. Gunner Fulmer with Walla Walla Police tells Newsradio the package consisted of a metal pipe with a number of "odd" add-ons, wrapped in a bag. They examined surveillance video and found someone had left the package at the location around 3:30am. They're still investigating. The lobby was reopened Friday afternoon