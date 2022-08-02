National Night Out Events in The Tri-Cities

(Pasco, WA) -- Police precincts across the country will host fairs, barbecues and even put on cooking demonstrations tonight to celebrate National Night Out. It's an annual nationwide event that brings police and the communities they serve together. The first event was held back in 1984. Police officers say they love the event because it's a great way to build a relationship with the neighborhoods they serve.

West Richland at Flat Top Park from 5-8pm,

Kennewick at the Southridge Sports Complex from 5-730pm

Richland at Howard Amon Park.