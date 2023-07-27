Franklin County is gearing up for its National Night Out event. A number of interactive events and opportunities are planned for those who take part on Tuesday.

Sheriff's Detective Ramona Bolanos stopped by the Newsradio 610 KONA studio today to tell us what's on tap.

Detective Ramona Balonos with Tri-Cities Morning News Host Michael McDonnal Detective Ramona Bolanos and Tri-Cities Morning News Host Michael McDonnal loading...

"We're going to have a big barbecue, different activities, several different agencies coming out," Bolanos said. "And one of the biggest things that we do is a big raffle. We raffle off over 200 backpacks filled with school supplies."

Tasked with organizing the backpacks, Detective Bolanos says many of the supplies to fill them were donated by members of the community along with businesses. They also provided basketballs, soccer balls and footballs plus gift cards to be raffled off.

In addition to all the cool things kids and adults can win, the event is an opportunity to get to know law enforcement and city officials.

"This event is primarily for its community partnership. We want to build a relationship with the community, but it's a time to have the community come out and socialize, not just with the sheriff's office, but with several different agencies throughout the Tri Cities area." Bolanos said.

The event will take place at Basin City Memorial Park at 100 Park Drive. Detective Bolanos hopes to see you all there.

"So, if you have a long day at work and don't want to cook, come on over. We have free food, free activities, beverages, and several different activities going on." Bolanos added.

Also, don't forget your lawn chairs and be ready for live entertainment.

Get our free mobile app