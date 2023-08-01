Richland Voters Leaning Towards Recall in Primary Election
Both Benton and Franklin Counties have released the first tally of votes from the August 1st Primary Election.
With nearly 60-thousand registered voters in Benton County, 15,331 ballots have been counted so far with an estimated 3,500 votes to count. In Franklin County, the current tally of ballots is 209 out of 1,184 registered voters with an estimated 51 ballots to count.
10 races are up for grabs including the three Richland School Board recall measures. Supporters of the recall say directors Audra Byrd, M. Semi Bird, and Kari Williams knowingly violated the law when they voted to go mask optional during the pandemic.
Other races on the ballot include mayor in the City of Prosser and city council position in Connell.
BENTON COUNTY
|CITY OF PROSSER Mayor
|Total Votes
|Vote %
|Gary Vegar
|362
|55.61%
|Randy Taylor
|176
|27.04%
|Harold Lewis
|112
|17.2%
|WRITE-IN
|1
|0.15%
|CITY OF RICHLAND Council Pos. 6
|Marc Newman
|2,447
|25.3%
|Kent Madsen
|2,483
|25.67%
|Kurt H. Maier
|4,686
|WRITE-IN
|56
|0.58%
|PORT OF BENTON-DIST 2 Commissioner District 2
|Christy Rasmussen
|1,517
|47.04%
|Cliff Dyer
|433
|13.43%
|Scott D. Keller
|1,271
|39.41%
|WRITE-IN
|4
|0.12%
|RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 3
|Nino Kapitula
|3,627
|26.74%
|Tony Gonzalez
|2,505
|18.47%
|Chelsie Beck
|7,343
|54.13%
|WRITE-IN
|90
|0.66%
|RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 4
|Kari Williams
|3,637
|26.76%
|Aaron C. Riggs
|3,236
|23.81%
|Katrina Waters
|6,668
|49.05%
|WRITE-IN
|52
|0.38%
|RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 5
|Gene Nemeth
|5,187
|38.22%
|Jill Oldson
|7,779
|57.32%
|Matthew J. Bishop
|541
|3.99%
|WRITE-IN
|64
|0.47%
|RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Richland School District, Position 1 Recall
|Recall Yes
|7,694
|56.21%
|Recall No
|5,993
|43.79%
|RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Richland School District, Position 3 Recall
|Recall Yes
|7,725
|56.4%
|Recall No
|5,971
|43.6%
|RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Richland School District, Position 4 Recall
|Recall Yes
|7,581
|55.34%
|Recall No
|6,118
|44.66%
Franklin County
|CITY OF CONNELL Councilmember, At Large, Position 5
|Total Votes
|Vote %
|Preston Hart
|108
|51.92%
|Patrice Hebel
|48
|23.08%
|Stephanie Hallman
|48
|23.08%
|WRITE-IN
|4
|1.92%
