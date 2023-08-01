Richland Voters Leaning Towards Recall in Primary Election

Both Benton and Franklin Counties have released the first tally of votes from the August 1st Primary Election.

With nearly 60-thousand registered voters in Benton County, 15,331 ballots have been counted so far with an estimated 3,500 votes to count. In Franklin County, the current tally of ballots is 209 out of 1,184 registered voters with an estimated 51 ballots to count.

10 races are up for grabs including the three Richland School Board recall measures. Supporters of the recall say directors Audra Byrd, M. Semi Bird, and Kari Williams knowingly violated the law when they voted to go mask optional during the pandemic.

Other races on the ballot include mayor in the City of Prosser and city council position in Connell.

BENTON COUNTY

CITY OF PROSSER Mayor Total Votes Vote % Gary Vegar 362 55.61% Randy Taylor 176 27.04% Harold Lewis 112 17.2% WRITE-IN 1 0.15% CITY OF RICHLAND Council Pos. 6 Marc Newman 2,447 25.3% Kent Madsen 2,483 25.67% Kurt H. Maier 4,686 4,686 WRITE-IN 56 0.58% PORT OF BENTON-DIST 2 Commissioner District 2 Christy Rasmussen 1,517 47.04% Cliff Dyer 433 13.43% Scott D. Keller 1,271 39.41% WRITE-IN 4 0.12% RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 3 Nino Kapitula 3,627 26.74% Tony Gonzalez 2,505 18.47% Chelsie Beck 7,343 54.13% WRITE-IN 90 0.66% RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 4 Kari Williams 3,637 26.76% Aaron C. Riggs 3,236 23.81% Katrina Waters 6,668 49.05% WRITE-IN 52 0.38% RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 5 Gene Nemeth 5,187 38.22% Jill Oldson 7,779 57.32% Matthew J. Bishop 541 3.99% WRITE-IN 64 0.47% RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Richland School District, Position 1 Recall Recall Yes 7,694 56.21% Recall No 5,993 43.79% RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Richland School District, Position 3 Recall Recall Yes 7,725 56.4% Recall No 5,971 43.6% RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Richland School District, Position 4 Recall Recall Yes 7,581 55.34% Recall No 6,118 44.66%

Franklin County

CITY OF CONNELL Councilmember, At Large, Position 5 Total Votes Vote % Preston Hart 108 51.92% Patrice Hebel 48 23.08% Stephanie Hallman 48 23.08% WRITE-IN 4 1.92%

