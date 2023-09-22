Richland School Board Fills Last Two Vacated Seats

With five seats on the Richland School Board now filled, the board has all its members ahead of this Tuesday's meeting.

Brianna Watson and Bonnie Mitchell were selected over several candidates vying for seats vacated by recalled Audra Byrd and Kari Williams.

Both were interviewed by the board this week. Watson says she likes being objective with new approaches.

"Multiple times over the last couple years with security in our schools that got reprioritized when items happened and reassessed. I think having an open mind with what could come up and what needs to be addressed is pretty important." Watson said.

Mitchell serves as Richland High's Booster President. She has six kids in the Richland Schools system.

"I know that it's hard to get volunteers to help with things so when I saw this opportunity to help out, I thought that having a lot of experience in the Richland School District as a parent and a volunteer that maybe this would be a place where I could be helpful as well." Mitchell said.

Byrd and Williams were ousted following a recall effort that stemmed from their vote to make masks optional in February 2022.

Byrd formerly held Position 1 which Mitchell will occupy. Kari Williams held Position 4, soon to be occupied by Watson.

By a majority vote from the Board of Educational Service District 123, Lindsay Lightner last month stepped into the position Semi Bird once held before his ouster.

Mitchell will serve on the board until November 2025. Watson will sit on the board until the November general election. Both will be sworn in during Tuesday night's board meeting.

