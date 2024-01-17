Search and Destroy: The FDA’s Cotija Cheese Recall Affects WA, CA, OR
The Feds just recalled some cotija cheese and flavored jelly bars.
The Food and Drug Administration has been busy in 2024 alerting the public with service announcements about potentially deadly groceries you may have in your cupboards right now.
A cotija cheese product and flavored jelly sold in cute backpacks and handbags are on the chopping block, no pun intended (or was it).
FDA Food Recalls for January 2024
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE RECALLED PRODUCTS?
If you have any of the above recalled food products, please get rid of it. In the case of the Dragon Jelly Bars, you can return them to the store for a full refund.
SEE ALSO: Feds Warn WA, OR, CA Residents: Get This Out of Your Wallet ASAP!
To keep up with the latest food and medicine recalls from the Food and Drug Administration, you can visit their Recalls, Market Withdrawals, and Safety Alerts link.
