Update: The recall has been expanded to include 17 additional lots, some of which were distributed in Idaho and Oregon. The newly recalled lots in Oregon and Idaho are as follows.

Note: our list includes only specific lots distributed in the Pacific Northwest Region (Oregon, Idaho, or Washington). Lots were also distributed across other states and regions, as detailed by ADM.

Expanded Recall Items

Pen Pals Chicken Starter- Grower, 25-lb. Bags, Lot 506700QN.

Products may contain elevated levels of sodium. Distributed between February 14 and March 13, 2024 in Idaho.

Pen Pals Chicken Starter- Grower, 50-lb. Bags, Lot 505899QN.

Products may contain elevated levels of sodium. Distributed between February 7 and February 20, 2024 in Oregon.

ShowTec BB 18 BMD, 50-lb. Bags, Lot 505851QN.

Products may contain elevated levels of calcium. Distributed between January 31 and February 5, 2024 in Oregon.

ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD, 50-lb. Bags, Lot 507522QN.

Products may contain elevated levels of calcium. Distributed between March 1 and March 13, 2024 in Oregon.

ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD, 50-lb. Bags, Lot 506742QN.

Products may contain elevated levels of calcium. Distributed between February 12 and March 28, 2024 in Idaho.

MoorMan's ShowTec Hi Fat 16 BMD, 50-lb. Bags, Lot 507106QN.

Products may contain elevated levels of calcium. Distributed between February 23 and March 1, 2024 in Idaho and Oregon.

MoorMan's ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF DEN, 50-lb. Bags, Lot 506750QN.

Products may contain elevated levels of calcium and phosphorous. Distributed between February 19 and March 19, 2024 in Idaho.

MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN, 50-lb. Bags, Lot 507676QN.

Products may contain elevated levels of calcium and phosphorous. Distributed between February 29 and March 12, 2024 in Idaho.

Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18, 50-lb. Bags, Lot 506954QN.

Products may contain elevated levels of magnesium. Distributed between February 21 and March 15, 2024 in Oregon.

Original Recall

A recall alert has been issued by ADM Animal Nutrition affecting several brands and types of livestock and poultry feed.

As declared: Specific lots may contain elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium and/or chloride and may harm chickens, swine, beef cattle and equine.

Two products were specifically available through retailers in the Pacific Northwest. These were:

Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 50-lb bags and Pen Pals® Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb case; Lot 506942QN.

These products may contain elevated levels of magnesium, which can cause bone deformities, slow growth rate, watery feces and can be fatal to chickens. These products were distributed between Feb. 28, 2024 and March 14, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Iowa, California, Oregon, and Idaho.

ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD 50-lb. bags; Lot 505791QN.

This product may contain increased levels of magnesium and calcium, which could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion. This product was distributed between Jan. 26, 2024, and Feb. 7, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Iowa, Oregon and California.

All producers are encouraged to check their supplies to remove any recalled feed as soon as possible.

The entire list of affected products includes:

Pen Pals® Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb bag (Product No 70009ACF46)

Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 50-lb bag (Product No. 70009AAA44)

Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb case (Product No. 70009AAABE)

MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF DEN 50-lb. bag (Product No 21256CVWE4)

MoorMan's Show-Tec Burst Starter with DFCTC/DEN 50-lb. bag (Product No: 24320AYWE4)

ShowTec BB 18 BMD 50-lb. bag (Product No. 18241AGNE4)

ShowTec 14.5/6 BMD 50-lb. bag (Product No. 14560AGN)

AMPT-A CTC/IGR 50-lb. bag (Product No. 54229XNK)

ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD 50-lb. bag (Product No. 18007AGN)

Seniorglo 50-lb. bag (Product No. 10130AB)

MotivAte 12-15 DEN 50-lb. bag (Product No. 12286CVW)

