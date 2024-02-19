In a dazzling display of not-so-genius engineering, a parade of products has been unmasked for their lackluster safety features. The latest inductees into the Hall of Shame include.

BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles loading...

BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles: Burning Desires for Disaster!

In the world of portable fuel bottles, it seems someone forgot to check the "child-resistant" box on the safety checklist. The BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles are playing with fire—literally. Forget about child-resistant closures; these bottles are here to prove that danger comes in small, flammable packages. A refund is offered, and it's probably the only flame these bottles won't ignite!

Bell Soquel Youth Helmets Bell Soquel Youth Helmets loading...

Bell Soquel Youth Helmets: Keeping Heads Unprotected and Unattached!

For those who thought helmets were a no-brainer safety accessory, think again! The Bell Soquel Youth Helmets are making headlines for their rebellious strap anchors that decide to take a break when faced with force. What's the point of a helmet if it decides to play hooky during a crash? A refund is the only safety net for these head-spinning accessories.

Frigidaire Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges loading...

Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges: Shockingly Detachable Control Panels!

In a shocking twist, Frigidaire rear-controlled ranges are proving that being electrifying isn't always a good thing. The control panels are channeling their inner escape artists, detaching from the unit and posing an electrifying hazard. Cooking up a storm might now come with an unexpected jolt! A repair is on the menu for these zappy appliances.

Char-Broil Char-Broil Digital Electric Smokers loading...

Digital Electric Smokers: Smoking Hot, Literally!

The allure of smoked delicacies might be tempting, but Char-Broil's Digital Electric Smokers are taking things a bit too far. With a penchant for leaking electrical current during use, these smokers are offering an electrifying twist to your next BBQ. A shocking repair is in order for those who thought they were getting a smoke show, not a shock show!

Get our free mobile app

Ocean State Job Lot Recalls Calipso “Combi” and Tiller & Rowe “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed loading...

Calipso “Combi” and Tiller & Rowe “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed”: Hot Greenhouses Turn Up the Heat!

Green thumbs beware! Calipso "Combi" and Tiller & Rowe's "Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed" are heating up the gardening scene, quite literally. These greenhouses are not just nurturing your plants; they're nurturing a fire hazard, ready to turn your gardening dreams into a flaming reality. A refund is the only seed these greenhouses should be planting.

Rhino Rhino 24-foot Hot Foot Climbing Sticks loading...

Rhino 24-foot Hot Foot Climbing Sticks: Climbing to Laceration Heights!

For those who like to live on the edge, Rhino 24-foot Hot Foot Climbing Sticks have a surprise in store. These sticks are breaking at the weld point, taking "falling for you" to a whole new level. It's a laceration hazard extravaganza! Climbers, beware—these sticks are more slippery than a banana peel. A refund is the only descent these sticks will be making.

So there you have it, folks—recall revelations that will leave you scratching your head (or falling off your climbing sticks). If you would like more information on these recalls, you can do so at CPSC.gov. As these products take a bow and exit the stage, remember: safety first, and laughs second!

48 of the Best Musicians to Have Hailed From Washington State We all know about the influential grunge scene of Seattle that brought the end of hair metal at the dawn of the 1990s. But did you know even more artists have called Washington home? A lot of these artists come from Seattle but some come from Spokane and even the Tri-Cities. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen

Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast You know what they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether it's eggs, oatmeal, or cereal, it's always best when you can start your day with a balanced meal. Maybe a fluffy omelet, or pancakes, breakfast is most enjoyed with others. But where can you go to get a great breakfast in Tri-Cities, Washington? Let us show you! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner