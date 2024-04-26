Recall Alert: Crosman Air Rifles in Washington State

Check your belongings.

Do you own a Crosman Air Rifle?

Which Air Rifle is it?

Crosman Icon .177 Caliber Air Rifle (CPI77S)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Crosman-Recalls-Icon-Air-Rifles-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Why is this air rifle being recalled?

"An uncocked and loaded air rifle can discharge unexpectedly if jolted or dropped, posing an injury hazard." - Source

How scary! You do not want something to discharge when you aren't expecting it. Please check which Air Rifle you have.

What is Crosman's Remedy for the Recall?

A Refund. But not from the store where you purchased said Airsoft gun.

Here's where you'll want to call for a refund:

Phone: 800-724-7486 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday,

Online: www.crosman.com/iconrecall or www.crosman.com click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information, or email iconrecall@crosman.com.

Have there been any reported injuries thus far?

"The firm has received one report of an unintended discharge. No injuries have been reported." - Source

Where were these likely purchased?

Do It Best Hardware, True Value, Service star and Sportsman’s Guide stores nationwide, or online at www.Crosman.com, www.pyramydair.com and www.Amazon.com from March 2022 through March 2024 for about $310. (Source)

This is all in according to the Consumer Product Safety Commision.

What is the CPSC?

"

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC." - Source

