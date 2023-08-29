ESD 123 Fills Richland School Board Seat

One of three Richland School Board seats vacated after the August Primary Election recall is now filled.

Educational Service District (ESD) 123 held a special board meeting tonight (9/29) to announce Lindsay Lightner as the district's newest board member.

Lightner was appointed to the board's position #3, the seat Semi Bird occupied before his ouster. She will be sworn in at Thursday night's meeting.

The ESD 123 board unanimously selected Lightner over finalists Scott Butner and Jeff Estes following a series of interviews and meetings. She will serve until November 28.

Lightner currently serves as a career-track Assistant Professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning at WSU Tri-Cities.

