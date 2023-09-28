Full Richland School Board Sees Breakdown of Bond Proposal

The Richland School Board is now at full strength.

Bonnie Mitchell and Brianna Watson were sworn-in as the board's newest members Tuesday Night. They were selected by the board to fill the seats vacated by the recall of Kari Williams and Audra Byrd.

Before their appointments, Lindsay Lightner was selected by the ESD board to sit in the seat that Semi Bird once occupied before his ouster.

During Tuesday night's meeting, the board was provided a breakdown of the 2024 Capital Projects Bond proposal.

Some of the items on the complied list of projects include a new comprehensive high school, a new River's Edge high school and sod playfield for Richland High School.

A levy passed successfully in February 2023 included funding for safety and security updates as well as pre-design work with the goal of progressing project phases until a bond package is developed for an election next year.

With Tuesday night's bond discussion behind them, the board will look ahead to first and second readings of the final bond package during November board meetings followed by a vote of the people in February 2024.

To view details of the Future Bond Planning package that was presented to the board, we've set up a link here.

