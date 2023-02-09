WA Supreme Court: Richland School Board Recall Can Move Forward

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Supreme Court says a recall against three Richland School Board members can go forward. The state's highest court ruled today that four of the recall charges against Semi Bird, Kari Williams and Audra Byrd are "factually and legally sufficient."

This came down in an order from Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez Thursday.

This is Breaking News and will be updated with more information as we get it.

Tourists Love These 5 Downtown Bozeman Businesses When tourists are in town and go shopping, they tend to hit up these five stores to pick up something special from their time in Montana.