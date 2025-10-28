One of the more popular items at Costco is under a nationwide recall impacting over 2.2 million pounds of product.

If You're A Fan Of Korean BBQ Jerky Check Your Packaging

LSI, Inc. (based in Alpena, SD) issued a recall this past Saturday, October 24th, for their Korean BBQ recipe and Fire Grilled Korean BBQ recipe pork jerky products. The company was notified by multiple people who bought the product that they found pieces of "wiry metal" in their bags.

The company believes the metal wound up in the bags from the conveyor belt used in production. The bags in question are the 14.5 and 16 ounce bags sold at Costco & Sam's Club locations nationally.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) branch of the USDA ask anyone who bought the Korean BBQ jerky to check their pantries for matching lot numbers. One easy way to determine if you bought one is to check inside of the USDA mark of inspection. If M279A is printed there, immediately return the jerky to where you bought it.

The jerky has a one year shelf life with “best by” dates ranging October 23, 2025, through September 23, 2026, printed on the side of the packaging. For a full list of the lot numbers affected, click here. if you have questions about the recall you can email the company at info@goldenislandjerky.com.