Fire Breaks Out At Apartment While Kennewick Cops Serve Warrant

A bizarre situation in Kennewick on Sunday led to an arrest and a fire that displaced four families.

Kennewick Police attempting to apprehend a suspect find her apartment on fire

Around 11 AM Sunday, Kennewick Police were attempting to serve a warrant at a residence at 111 North McKinley, street, the apartment is part of a four-plex near the intersection with Albany.

Upon arrival Kennewick Police tried to apprehend the suspect, Kayla Guzman, on a variety of outstanding warrants. However, as she refused to open the door and come out, officers noticed smoke pouring from behind the front door of the unit.

Officers had been waiting for the SWAT Team to arrive, and they were able to evacuate the other units in the building. During that time, Guzman had been able to enter one of the other apartments. SWAT was able to get in and locate and arrest her, she was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

However, the fire units at the scene had to carefully spray water on the building without hitting the officers, finally, with the suspect in custody, Kennewick Fire was able to suppress the blaze.

Kennewick Fire Officials said the building sustained heavy fire, water, and smoke damage, and the four tenants are now displaced. The investigation into what led to the fire continues. However, Kennewick Police say Guzman has been charged with arson.