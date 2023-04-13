BREAKING: Finley Home Evacuated For Armed Standoff

(Finley, WA) -- An armed suspect is holding police at bay at a home in Benton County. Members of the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team are at the scene in Finley. Sheriff's Deputies say the suspect came to the home and opened fire. Authorities say the suspect also pointed his firearm at someone inside the residence. Other people inside the home fled, but law enforcement says the suspect is still thought to be inside, and is said to be refusing to come out. The address has not been released

