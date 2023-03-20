Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies Stop “Funny Money” Case

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is reporting a case of "funny money" that was stopped Monday afternoon.

attachment-Benton Funny Money 2 loading...

Authorities with the Sheriff's office say they caught a man trying to pass off fake dollar bills. Deputies say they located the suspect and were able to take them into custody.

attachment-Benton Funny Money 3 loading...

They say if you're using cash, be on the lookout for faux bucks. The exact location in the county and the business this happened at were not disclosed by the Sheriff's Office at this time. The "money" appeared to be prop money that would be used in both movies and television shows. No word on just how much was seized. The suspect's name has not been released

attachment-Benton Funny Money 4 loading...

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says if you use cash to make transactions, always double check the bills you receive.

