Funny Money Suspects Sought by Kennewick Police on Multiple Counts

Kennewick Police and other law enforcement agencies are seeking these two suspects.

Man, woman, accused of passing counterfeit money at businesses

Kennewick Police did not specify the locations, or if it was confined to just Kennewick, but they are seeking to ID and locate these two.

They're wanted in connection with passing counterfeit bills at a variety of area establishments. The time stamp on one of the surveillance videos shows Sunday, April 16th.

Several unconfirmed reports from area business owners indicate the suspects were potentially confronted about the money at one business but the suspect(s) left.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.