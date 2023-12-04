The Brands Washington State Loves The Most

There are plenty of brands in almost anything you could imagine that are competing for your business and asking for your loyalty. Which ones have found a way to rise above the rest to be the top in their category in Washington State?

Shane Co., who happens to be the largest privately owned jeweler in the United States, decided to look at our brand loyalty using Google Trends data. They compiled stats for every State in the Nation and you might be surprised by some brands, and not by others, that have Washingtonians searching them out high and low on the internet.

Soft Drinks

We have been asked to decide between the "Big 2" soft drink giants for nearly 50 years. This was was tight nationally as the winner took 29 States in the data and won Washington State with 68 out of 100. The Evergreen State searched most for the beverage created in Atlanta, GA 137 years ago...Coca-Cola.

Airlines

Aboard which airline you will fly the friendly skies continues to be as competitive a field as any. You can board any one of them at airports around the State, but which one has Washingtonians searching for them 'above' the rest? American Airlines took 40 States over the second place finisher Delta.

Fast Food

It was close between 'deserving a break today' or 'having it your way'. Nationally the Golden Arches was most searched in 31 States over the flame-grilled phenomenon. In Washington the Clown Prince bested the King by a red nose with residents searching McD's 65 out of 100 to BK's 59 out of 100.

Pizza

Nothing says I don't wanna cook tonight like pizza delivery. Quick, simple, and hot, pizza seems to be the food we turn to in times of culinary indecisiveness. The results here were very decisive as Domino's was above and beyond the top choice in the Country winning 47 States. In Washington it was 50 out of 100 compared to 16 out of 100 for Papa John's.

Mobile Phones

You might be surprised to hear Google won this going away with 34 States opting for the Android phone. Logically it isn't a surprise as multiple manufacturers use Google's platform to operate their phones while only Apple uses Apple. Sometimes being a cultural icon can have it's disadvantages.

Online Shopping

This one wasn't even close. It was the largest disparity of any category as Amazon, who has been at this online retail thing for a spell beat Walmart in every State sans two, Arkansas (where Walmart was founded) and Mississippi.

Coffee

In another battle where a Pacific Northwest Company was involved, it again wasn't close. Dunkin' is king in the Northeast, but Starbucks is the queen of coffee everywhere else. In Starbucks home state the Google Trend data showed 85 out of 100 looked for the Seattle based company while just 4 out of 100 was diggin' for Dunkin'.

If you would like to see more categories complied by Shane Co. for this survey and check out their methodology, you can click here

