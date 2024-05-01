Police in Richland are on the lookout for several people involved in two separate theft cases. One involved swiping a frozen treat, while the other involved lifting booze.

Suspects in a Sweet Treat Theft

Investigators say that two people stole from the popular frozen yogurt shop, MyFroyo. If you know anything about these sweet treat thieves, call the Richland Police and reference case number #24-015983

The Froyo suspects

Case Number: #24-015983

The Alleged Booze Thieves

Richland Police are reporting that three people decided to shoplift alcohol from the Circle K gas station convenience store along George Washington Way. If you have any information or can I.D the suspects, call the Richland Police Department and provide the case number: # 24-017366.

Case Number: # 24-017366

The suspected alcohol thieves

Anyone With Any Information is Asked to Call the Richland Police Department.

If you have any information, please call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

