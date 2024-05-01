A Cusick, Washington man will go to Federal Prison for owning a gun as a felon.

U.S. Senior District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson handed down a sentence of just over three years (41 months) in federal prison to Aaron Joseph Cunningham, aged 47, of Cusick, Washington, for one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Cunningham was convicted in October of 2023, following a jury trial. Additionally, Senior Judge Peterson imposed 3 years of federal supervision on Cunningham upon his release from prison.

The Discovery of the Guns

According to court documents and trial testimony, on October 24, 2021, Cunningham was driving his deceased brother’s car, which he had been using as his own when law enforcement stopped him on a Department of Corrections warrant and subsequently arrested him. The vehicle was towed, impounded, and slated for auction. On November 30, tow employees conducting an inventory for auction discovered two loaded black Glock firearms in the Glovebox.

Uncovering the Threats

During the investigation into Cunningham's unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, law enforcement uncovered repeated threats made by Cunningham to a family residing on his deceased brother’s property. In the early hours of October 18, armed with two Glock-style firearms, Cunningham confronted the family, accusing them of squatting on the property. Before departing, he menacingly declared, “I will kill you all.”

Case is Part of a Department of Justice Initiative

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a Department of Justice initiative aimed at reducing violent crime. PSN employs an evidence-based approach to address violent crime issues by collaborating with various stakeholders to identify and tackle the most pressing challenges. Enforcement efforts under PSN target the most violent offenders while partnering with local prevention and reentry programs to achieve sustainable crime reduction.

ATF Assisted

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office, with prosecution led by Assistant United States Attorney David Herzog.