(The Center Square) - The state of Washington is preparing to roll out a $112 million electric vehicle voucher program intended to encourage higher sales of commercial medium and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as off-road equipment.

The program’s launch comes as the state Electric Vehicle Coordinating Council recently reported new EV sales are at their lowest level since January 2025 while used EV sales are also down compared to a year prior.

State Department of Commerce Electric Vehicle Council Analyst Santiago Beltran Laborde told the council at its March 26 meeting that the drop in new sales is “likely being driven by high vehicle costs and low supply…and the absence of a federal credit or policy driven programs.”

Provided through the Washington Zero-Emission Incentive Program, the point-of-sale vouchers are funded through the Climate Commitment Act, which has served as the primary source of public money behind transportation electrification projects in Washington. The program is managed by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The program also comes as the state wrestles with challenges associated with getting the trucking industry to adopt EVs. Industry members and advocates have repeatedly warned of the logistical issues of EVs such as longer charging times, shorter travel distances before recharging and reduced cargo capacity.

Although the program funds purchases, it does not provide funding for the charging stations, which remains yet another obstacle for advocates of EV adoption despite high demand that Clean Transportation Policy Engagement Specialist Emma Wyma, with the State Department of Commerce, told the council “is still outpacing the funding that we do have.”

Although the CCA is providing the $112 million for the voucher program, Wyma told the council that “there wasn't a huge appetite for newly funded electric vehicle initiatives” during the legislative session due to ongoing fiscal challenges.

“We're still operating under a state deficit,” she said.

Washington state shares a rule with California known as the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) Rule, which mandates truck dealers meet a certain quote of EV trucks sales.

The state has a similar program for light-duty vehicles known as the Advanced Clean Cars II program. Although car sales aren’t expected to meet EV quotas for this year, the program is structured so that manufacturers are still expected to remain in compliance.

The point-of-sale voucher program will be available to qualified buyers starting in April.