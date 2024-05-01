The Exciting New Donuts

My 9-year-old self is freaking out right now with the new release of Pokémon donuts at Krispy Kreme. Unlike other articles you'll read, I'll drop the hammer now: they are ONLY sold in South Korea locations. I know I'm just as disappointed as you are, but with enough demand, maybe we can get them here in the U.S.

Other Ideas for Washington

In the meantime, I think Krispy Kreme or one of the amazing local shops we have here in town, like Popular Donuts, should do something that's the American version of Pokémon. But what would be an American version of Pokémon? The first thing that pops into my mind is Transformers—it has the weird animated shows, but it doesn't have the game aspect. So that makes me think of maybe Star Wars? It has the movies, the animated shows, random made-up creatures, and it has games. So yeah, let's just get some Star Wars donuts. I'd love to hear your opinion on whether you think Star Wars is the American version of Pokémon— What do you think? 👉 Let us know!

Get our free mobile app

Exploring the Pokémon Donut Collection

So these Pokémon donuts that won't be sold here in the U.S. are pretty cool, and as my fiancée would put it, "Eeeeeeeek, they are so CUTE!" I know I'd have to catch them all. Of course, there's a Pikachu and a Jigglypuff, but they also have a Diglett, which in my opinion looks like that Christmas thing with the hat that pops up in Christmas episodes of South Park. They also have a Ditto and my personal favorite, Psyduck—the one that kind of just aimlessly wanders around. So whether you like my Star Wars idea or if you are starting a petition to bring the Pokémon donuts to Washington, I think it's just time to hit up a donut shop.

The 11 Best Pizza Spots in Tri-Cities, Washington

11 GMO Food Products Sold in the USA