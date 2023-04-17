Fire Forces Evacuation at Benton Sheriff’s Headquarters

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it closed it's headquarters lobby as a precaution after a small fire broke either on or around a generator at the Justice Center in Kennewick this afternoon. The BCSO wing of the justice center was evacuated for a brief time during the blaze. No one was hurt in the fire, but the courtrooms inside the center were warned the power could go out. The jail was not affected

PICTURES: See Inside George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Lavish Nashville Mansion The 10,000-square-foot Nashville mansion George Jones bought for Tammy Wynette in 1974 is called First Lady Acres, and it's a part of country music history.