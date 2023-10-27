DUI Charges Pending in Rollover Crash Near Benton City

Benton County Sheriff's deputies believe alcohol played a role in a rollover south of Benton City.

They spotted the one-vehicle crash along Webber Canyon Road near County Well Road this morning. The pickup truck left the roadway and rolled on its side.

"They arrived on scene, located two occupants. Both suffered some serious injuries. And they were transported over to Kadlec (Regional Medical Center)." Sheriff's Lieutenant Michael Clark said.

Exactly when the crash occurred remains unknown as there were no witnesses.

"And whether it was during darkness. It could have been last night. We don't know." Clark added.

DUI charges are expected to be brought at a later time.

Webber Canyon was closed all morning. It's now open.

