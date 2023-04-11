Kennewick Fire Sends Two to The Hospital

(Kennewick, WA) -- Crews from the Kennewick Fire Department raced to the scene of a blaze burning at a residential four-plex Tuesday afternoon. Officials say they received a call of fire with heavy smoke and flames, and possible people still inside the burning home off 1100 South Olympia Place. When crews arrived, they did find a heavy, wind driven fire that they were able to knock down fairly quickly, Two people, who were inside at the time of the fire but were able to make it outside, were rushed to Trios Health what Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael describes as moderate injuries. He told Newsradio that one victim had moderate burns, the other was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Fire Marshall is out examining the blaze. Many of the crews that responded to the four-plex were on their way back to the station from another fire off 3rd and Chemical. That was a fire in a shop. No one was hurt in that fire.

attachment-Kennewick Shop Fire loading...

