Rollover In Rural Douglas County Turns Deadly

A 57-year-old man is dead from a crash northeast of the Palisades Sunday Afternoon.

Deputies arrived at Coulee Meadows Road in the Rimrock Meadows area to find one car off the roadway.

"They located the single occupant from the vehicle that was deceased as a result of the collision," Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said. "The driver was ejected and was found near the vehicle when first responders arrived on scene."

The victim has been identified as Robert Beatty of Hartline. What caused his vehicle to roll and leave the roadway is unknown.