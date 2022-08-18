Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash

Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car)

July 30th crash left 1 Dead

Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.

The car sailed off the road, then rolled, ending up in a ditch, all four occupants were ejected. One person died, and the other three were seriously hurt. At the time of the crash, it was not known who was behind the wheel. Now the GCSO provided information about the occupants.: (from the GCSO)

"• The driver of the vehicle was 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega of Quincy. She was treated at a Spokane hospital and has since been released.

• 22-year-old Armando D. Lopez of Quincy died at the scene of the collision. His identity was previously unknown.

• 18-year-old Christopher Rios Chavez of Quincy remains admitted to a Spokane hospital due to injuries sustained in the collision. His identity was previously unknown.

• A 14-year-old female from Quincy was hospitalized and has most recently been admitted to a rehabilitation facility for therapy due to injuries sustained in the collision." The crash still remains under investigation.